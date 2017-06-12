Milan

Ex 'paparazzi king' Corona gets one year for hidden millions

Prosecutors requested five-year term

Ex 'paparazzi king' Corona gets one year for hidden millions

Milan, June 12 - Ex "paparazzi king" Fabrizio Corona was given a one-year jail term by a Milan court on Monday for a case concerning around 2.6 million euros in cash found hidden in a ceiling and in safety deposit boxes in Austria. Corona, a controversial figure, banged his fists on the table in celebration and shouted "justice is done" when the sentence was read out. Prosecutors had asked for a five-year term, but Corona was acquitted of two charges - false registration of assets and violation of asset regulations - and convicted only of fraudulent tax evasion. Corona's assistant, Francesca Persi, was given a three-month term. Corona was arrested in October while doing social work to serve the final part of a previous jail term for the fraudulent bankruptcy of his agency and for blackmailing VIPs with compromising photographs. In 2013, the photographer was sentenced to roughly five years in prison for the fraudulent bankruptcy of his agency and for blackmailing VIPs with compromising photographs. Today's ruling came just days after finance police seized a Milan apartment worth approximately 2.5 million euros investigators believe Corona bought through a dummy purchaser - possibly his co-defendant in the trial, Persi - with financial resources drained from his once high-flying photography agency.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

'Ndrangheta, Giuseppe Nirta ucciso in Spagna

'Ndrangheta, Giuseppe Nirta ucciso in Spagna

Catanzaro, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

Cosenza, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

di Giovanni Pastore e Domenico Bertè

Tutti i sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina: le foto

I sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina

Ecco la proteina che blocca il cancro, scoperta straordinaria e libera

Ecco la proteina che blocca il cancro, scoperta straordinaria e libera

di Natalia La Rosa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33