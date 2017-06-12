'Exercise hormone' irisin repairs tissue, ready for space

Rome, June 12 - The 'exercise hormone' irisin repairs bones and muscle in rats and is ready to have its first tests in space on Elon Musk's Dragon shuttle, Italian researchers say. Their study has been published in Scientific Reports by Saverio Cinti of the Università Politecnica in Marche and Maria Grano, of Bari University. "In 2015 tests on rats showed that irisin strengthens bones and raised hopes of treating osteoporosis," Cinti writes. "Now the new tests on rats show that the hormone, in low doses, succeeds in preventing the disease and treating it in animals that already have it". In animals, also, a strengthening effect on muscles has been found. Cinti said "this opens up a very important prospect, especially in light of the progressive ageing of the population". At a single stroke, said Grano, "for the first time a single molecule manages to treat osteoporosis and muscular atrophy, a 'duet' that always proceeds at the same pace". Tests on humans are expected within 2-3 years when they will be followed by clinical trials. Irisin use to treat osteoporosis has been patented by the research group and, Grano said, "there have already been manifestations of interest on the part of industry". But in the meantime, since this hormone is produced naturally during exercise, the team recommend keeping fit " as if it were a full-fledged treatment." Finally, the hormone could help astronauts in their long voyages towards Mars - and the first step in this research will be irisin tests on cultivated mice cells in orbit. The tests have been prepared by the Bar university group in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and for the moment the flight to the International Space Station on board the Dragon capsule is scheduled for February 2018.