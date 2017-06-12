Soccer:Italy book showdown with Spain with Liechtenstein win (2)

Rome, June 12 - Italy beat Liechtenstein 5-0 in a World Cup qualify Sunday to rise to 16 points in Group G, level with Spain but with a goal difference of -4 compared to their rivals who won 2-1 in Macedonia. A September 2 match against Spain in Madrid will be decisive to avoid the play-offs, pundits say. In the last match before the summer break, the Azzurri struggled in the first half against their game opponents with imprecision on the flanks where Leonardo Spinazzola pushed more than Mattia Darmian and Antonio Candreva went on several forays but misplaced his final pass. Liechtenstein coach Rene Pauritsch stacked his defence well and stymied the Azzurri's frenzied but stodgy attacks and forwards Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile were ill-served. In the end it took a magnificent solo effort from Lorenzo Insigne to break the deadlock, but Italy could not add any other goals before the break. At the start of the second half Italy pressed forward en masse again and Belotti scored a fine goal to infuse the Azzurri with fresh enthusiasm. Eder came on for a disappointing Immobile 10 minutes into the second spell and scored with a spectacular overhead kick soon afterwards. Federico Bernardeschi then made it four with a left-foot drive from outside the area, and Manolo Gabbiadini closed the Azzurri's account in the 91st minute, from an assist by Spinazzola. Coach Gian Piero Ventura said he was satisfied with the margin of victory, even though his men could, and should, have had more. "The two goals were to win and to give continuity to our things," he said. "We achieved the first and only half achieved the second, becaude we only did it in the second half," he told a post-match press conference. Ventura said the game had "closed a courageous year because it wasn't easy to come into the national set-up after Conte and into a qualifying competition where Italy is not a seed and therefore risks going to the play-offs if it ends up second". After an "extremely useful" first half, Ventura said, which showed that "an over-anxiety to achieve a result leads to a lack of lucidity", the Azzurri "played, created and enjoyed themselves in the second half, with a minium touch of extra patience". As for Spain, he said "we are totally well equipped to go there and get a result". Venturs insisted: "The first half was a useful lesson as it taught us that overdoing it will not work. If we go into the Spain game with too much enthusiasm then we will risk losing ground in the group. "Football is a game. The problem was not the number of opportunities as we created about seven or eight good ones, but in the second half we were better." Insigne, the star performer on the night with a goal and an assist, added: "We knew it would not be easy, when you're playing in World Cup qualifiers there are no throwaway games. "We did our best, the important thing was that we were able to win." Turning his attention to the September trip to face Spain at the Bernabeu in Madrid, the Napoli striker said: "It will be difficult, we're playing on their turf, but with the right attitude and by playing as a team like we did tonight we will put on a good show and get a good result".