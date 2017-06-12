Environment G7: Unanimity on text without US on Paris (2)

Bologna
12/06/2017
Bologna, June 12 - The final statement from the Environment G7 in Bologna has been unanimously adopted, with a footnote in which the US says it does not back the section on climate and development banks, sources said Monday. Italian Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said "it could have been a G7 of rupture and instead it was the G7 of dialogue". Stressing that "we worked to build bridges", Galletti reiterated that for six of the seven members, excluding the US, "the Paris climate agreement is irreversible, non-negotiable and the only possible instrument to fight climate change". He voiced the hope that there would be "future dialogue" with the USA.
