Bologna

Environment G7: Unanimity on text without US on Paris (2)

'We worked to build bridges' says Galletti

Environment G7: Unanimity on text without US on Paris (2)

Bologna, June 12 - The final statement from the Environment G7 in Bologna has been unanimously adopted, with a footnote in which the US says it does not back the section on climate and development banks, sources said Monday. Italian Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said "it could have been a G7 of rupture and instead it was the G7 of dialogue". Stressing that "we worked to build bridges", Galletti reiterated that for six of the seven members, excluding the US, "the Paris climate agreement is irreversible, non-negotiable and the only possible instrument to fight climate change". He voiced the hope that there would be "future dialogue" with the USA.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

'Ndrangheta, Giuseppe Nirta ucciso in Spagna

'Ndrangheta, Giuseppe Nirta ucciso in Spagna

Catanzaro, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

Cosenza, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

di Giovanni Pastore e Domenico Bertè

Tutti i sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina: le foto

I sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina

Ecco la proteina che blocca il cancro, scoperta straordinaria e libera

Ecco la proteina che blocca il cancro, scoperta straordinaria e libera

di Natalia La Rosa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33