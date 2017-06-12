Man nabbed for trying to abduct boy, 6

Naples, June 12 - A 40-year-old man tried to grab a six-year-old boy from the car he was in with his mother at Qualiano near Naples on Saturday, sources said Monday. The man, who failed because the boy was wearing his seatbelt, was arrested and is now in pre-trial detention. The man is resident in nearby Caivano's Parco Verde district, where the suspected activity of a paedophile ring has been highlighted by headline-grabbing cases including that of Fortuna Loffredo, a six-year-old suspected rape victim who was thrown to her death in June 2014. Forensic experts have said Loffredo was alive and conscious when she was thrown out of the Parco Verde window, which was more than 10 metres off the ground. Prosecutors in Naples said last year they are investigating a new suspected sexual abuse case involving a four-year-old girl in the Caivano distrcit where Loffredo and another abuse victims aged three are suspected to have been murdered. The mother of the alleged victim, who recently separated from her father, reportedly accused an uncle and the paternal grandparents of committing the abuse. The couple and their daughter reportedly lived in the Parco Verde district where two rape victims were allegedly killed, according to investigators, who have pointed to a web of connivance suspected of concealing a paedophile ring in the district. Fortuna Lofreddo was repeatedly raped before allegedly being thrown off a balcony to her death on June 24, 2014. The trial against a neighbour, Raimondo Caputo, and his partner Marianna Fabozzi, began on November 16. Caputo is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing Loffredo and then killing her, after she resisted his umpteenth sexual advance. He was already in jail over separate allegations of abuse of one of his partner's children. Fabozzi, his former partner, will stand trial for allegedly failing to report this abuse and for the suspected murder of her son Antonio Giglio, aged four, who also plunged to his death in April 2013. Prosecutors believe local residents may have taken steps to throw the investigation off track as they look into a suspected paedophilia ring. There is also the case of Salvatore Mucci, the person who was the first to assist Fortuna and took her to hospital. He was arrested in December 2014 for allegedly abusing his 12-year-old daughter. His partner was accused of the same crime months later. Investigators are also looking into another sexual abuse case reported just two months ago by the mother of a nine-year-old boy also living in the Parco Verde complex. photo: the Parco Verde complex