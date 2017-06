Alfano says AP present from north to south

Rome, June 12 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Monday expressed satisfaction at the performance of his centrist Popular Alternative (AP) party in Sunday's local elections. "We are present from north to south, in the big cities and in the small towns," Alfano said on Facebook. "Our members were elected everywhere... (voter) percentage often over 10%. "Our strength is among the people. Our opinion polls are real votes. Those cast yesterday!".