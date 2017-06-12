Turin

Turin stampede boy gets Dybala call, requests visit

Kelvin wants advice on how to emulate Juve star

Turin stampede boy gets Dybala call, requests visit

Turin, June 12 - Kelvin, a seven-year-old Chinese boy hurt in the Juventus fan stampede in a central Turin square on the night of the June 3 Champions League final, was not shy when he received a video call from Juve's Argentine forward Paulo Dybala on Monday. "When will you come to visit me?" asked Kelvin, who spent most of last week in intensive care. "You must give me advice on how I can become good like you". A representative from the Italian champions delivered a Dybala shirt that the star had given to the boy, who plays for a local amateur club. Kelvin's parents said he would be able to leave hospital within days. One of the first things the boy asked when he came round after the injuries was when he would be able to play football again.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta, Giuseppe Nirta ucciso in Spagna

'Ndrangheta, Giuseppe Nirta ucciso in Spagna

Catanzaro, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

Cosenza, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

di Giovanni Pastore e Domenico Bertè

Tutti i sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina: le foto

I sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina

Ecco la proteina che blocca il cancro, scoperta straordinaria e libera

Ecco la proteina che blocca il cancro, scoperta straordinaria e libera

di Natalia La Rosa

Messina, live elezioni: Giorgianni vince a Lipari, Lo Giudice a Santa Teresa

Nel Messinese Giorgianni vince a Lipari, Lo Giudice a Santa Teresa

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33