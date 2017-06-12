Turin stampede boy gets Dybala call, requests visit

Turin
12/06/2017
Turin, June 12 - Kelvin, a seven-year-old Chinese boy hurt in the Juventus fan stampede in a central Turin square on the night of the June 3 Champions League final, was not shy when he received a video call from Juve's Argentine forward Paulo Dybala on Monday. "When will you come to visit me?" asked Kelvin, who spent most of last week in intensive care. "You must give me advice on how I can become good like you". A representative from the Italian champions delivered a Dybala shirt that the star had given to the boy, who plays for a local amateur club. Kelvin's parents said he would be able to leave hospital within days. One of the first things the boy asked when he came round after the injuries was when he would be able to play football again.
