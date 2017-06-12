Soccer:Italy book showdown with Spain with Liechtenstein win

Rome, June 12 - Italy beat Liechtenstein 5-0 in a World Cup qualify Sunday to rise to 16 points in Group G, level with Spain but with a goal difference of -4 compared to their rivals who won 2-1 in Macedonia. A September 2 match against Spain in Madrid will be decisive to avoid the play-offs, pundits say. In the last match before the summer break, the Azzurri struggled in the first half against their game opponents with imprecision on the flanks where Spinazzola pushed more than Mattia Darmian and Antonio Candreva went on several forays but misplaced his final pass. Liechtenstein coach Pauritsch stacked his defence well and stymied the Azzurri's frenzied but stodgy attacks and forwards Belotti and Immobile were ill-served. In the end it took a magnificent solo effort from Lorenzo Insigne to break the deadlock, but Italy could not add any other goals before the break. At the start of the second half Italy pressed forward en masse again and Belotti scored a fine goal to infuse the Azzurri with fresh enthusiasm. Eder came on for a disappointing Immobile 10 minutes into the second spell and scored with a spectacular overhead kick soon afterwards. Bernardeschi then made it four with a left-foot drive from outside the area, and Gabbiadini closed the Azzurri's account in the 91st minute, from an assist by Spinazzola. Coach Giampiero Ventura said he was satisfied with the margin of victory, even though his men could, and should, have had more. "The two goals were to win and to give continuity to our things," he said. "We achieved the first and only half achieved the second, becaude we only did it in the second half," he told a post-match press conference. Ventura said the game had "closed a courageous year because it wasn't easy to come into the national set-up after Conte and into a qualifying competition where Italy is not a seed and therefore risks going to the play-offs if it ends up second". After an "extremely useful" first half, Ventura said, which showed that "an over-anxiety to achieve a result leads to a lack of lucidity", the Azzurri "played, created and enjoyed themselves in the second half, with a minium touch of extra patience". As for Spain, he said "we are totally well equipped to go there and get a result".