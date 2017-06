M5S in 'slow growth' says Grillo (2)

Rome, June 12 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday denied it had flopped in local elections where it failed to get a candidate into the second round in any major city. "The M5S was the most present political force in this electoral round. The other parties camouflaged themselves, above all the PD (Democratic Party) which presented itself in around half the constituencies the M5S did," he said. "The results are a sign of slow but inexorable growth". Grillo contended: "They're gloating but it's the PD that is disappearing".