Woman killed in Sardinia, partner suspected

Olbia, June 12 - A woman was stabbed to death near Olbia in Sardinia Sunday and police suspect her partner, who told them she was killed during an attempted robbery. The victim, Erika Prieti, 28, from Biella, died from several stab wounds to the neck. Her partner, Dimitri Fricano, also 28 and Biella, was taken to hospital with bruising to the face. Police, who found no evidence of violence at the scene, think he may have punched himself in the face.