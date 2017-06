10-yr BOT down to post-Jan low after M5S flop

Rome, June 12 - The yield on 10-year BOT Treasury bonds fell to a post-January low of 2.01% while the spread with German 10-year Bunds fell to a recent low of 175 basis points after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) flopped in local elections across Italy Sunday. Analysts said buyers of State paper were cheering the fact that the M5S now looks less likely to win a general election, which is due early next year.