South leads Q1 export boom, up 4.4% on Q4 2016 (2)

Rome
12/06/2017
Rome, June 12 - Southern Italy led an export boom in the first quarter of the year with exports from the Mezzogiorno surging 4.4% over the previous quarter and 50.6% over the first quarter of 2016. Central Italy followed with 2.5% over the previous quarter, followed by the northwest with 1.8% and the northeast with 1.4%. In year-on-year terms the overall Italian rise was 9.9% with the northwest notching a 10.7% gain. Among the regions, after a recent surge, Basilicata fell back 10.5%.
