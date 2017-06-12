M5S flops as old blocs return in Italy polls (2)

Rome, June 12 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) flopped in local polls across Italy Sunday as the old centre-left and centre-right blocs returned to the fore in major cities. The centre left won Palermo with Leoluca Orlando and was ahead in Verona going into the second round in two weeks's time while the centre right was ahead in a long-time leftwing fief, Genoa, as well as in Taranto. In Parma the ex-M5S mayor, Federico Pizzarotti, looked as if he will probably be returned over the centre left with his old party polling very low. In Palermo Orlando of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) won his sixth straight term as first citizen of the Sicilian capital with 46% of the vote, benefitting from a winner's bar of 40% in Sicily, compared to 50% in the rest of the country. PD secretariat coordinator Lorenzo Guerini said "the PD held, we are satisfied" while acknowledging that a successful local alliance with ex-PD group the MDP will be harder to replicate at a national level. Rightwing populist Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said the results showed that a centre-right alliance with ex-premier Suilvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) was "possible, but only if the LN leads it". Salvini said that for the next general election "we will do our utmost to forge a coalition that is as compact as possible" with FI. "If Berlusconi wants centre right unity, he should choose the first-past-the-post system," Salvini added. The anti-immigrant, anti-euro FN is vying with FI as top party on the centre right and Salvini is vying with Berlusconi to lead the coalition. Some nine million Italians went to the polls Sunday in over 1,000 municipalities. The turnout was low at just over 60%, sharply down on the last such elections. photo: Orlando