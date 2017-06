Salvini says Renzi lost

Rome, June 12 - Rightwing populist Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Monday "the only one defeated (in local polls) is (Democratic Party, PD, leader and ex-premier Matteo) Renzi who was forced to hide behind civic tickets." He said "I don't understand why the PD is cheering the alleged defeat of the (anti-establishment) 5-Star Movement (M5s). For me, they (the M5S), did better than them (the PD)." Salvini said the PD had gone down to a "crushing" defeat in one-time fief Genoa where their candidate lags the centre-right one going into the second round in two weeks' time.