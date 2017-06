Do utmost for 'compact' coalition - Salvini (2)

Milan, June 12 - Rightwing populist Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said after a strong centre right showing in Sunday's local elections that for the next general election "we will do our utmost to forge a coalition that is as compact as possible" with ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party. "If Berlusconi wants centre right unity, he should choose the first-past-the-post system," Salvini added. The anti-immigrant, anti-euro FN is vying with FI as top party on the centre right and Salvini is vying with Berlusconi to lead the coalition.