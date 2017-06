Robber killed in attempted robbery near Rome (3)

Rome, June 12 - A policeman killed one robber and wounded another during a shoot-out after an attempted robbery in the street at Guidonia near Rome Monday. Police and an ambulance are at the scene. Guidonia is a few kilometres northeast of Rome. According to a preliminary reconstruction, the off-duty officer saw two armed and masked men ram their van into a car and try to rob the driver. He told them to stop, after which a shoot-out ensued in which one of the presumed robbers was killed. The Rome flying squad is investigating.