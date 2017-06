Max Biaggi badly hurt in crash (2)

Rome, June 9 - Former Superbike ace Max Biaggi was in serious condition after a crash at Latina south of Rome Friday, sources said. Biaggi was 'coptered to hospital in Rome. He is not in a life-threatening condition, sources at Rome's San Camillo hospital said, adding that the former MotoGP and Superbike ace never lost consciousness. He has undergone a CAT scan. Biaggi, 45, won the 2010 and 2012 Superbike championships after a successful MotoGP career. The former rider has his girlfriend, his mother and the singer Bianca Atzei around him, along with other relatives and a friend.