Spread closes down 8 on 182 (2)

Rome, June 9 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed down eight points on 182 points Friday, compared to 190 at Thursday's close, with the yield down 0.07% to 2.077% from 2.14% Thursday. The spread has now dropped 19 points since the European Central Bank said it was continuing its QE policy Thursday. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points recently on EU populist fears.