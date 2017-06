Cabinet OKs south growth decree

Rome, June 9 - The cabinet on Friday approved a decree aimed at boosting growth in Italy's underdeveloped south, the Mezzogiorno. The decree contains incentives for new businesses to set up in the Mezzogiorno and also establishes special economic zones. The south has been lagging the more prosperous north for many years. Successive governments have poured money into the area. photo: Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano outside the troubled ILVA steelworks at Taranto