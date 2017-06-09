Pope, Mattarella meet to discuss bridge building

Vatican City, June 9 - Pope Francis is to visit President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace on Saturday, repaying the visit made by the Italian president to the Vatican on April 18, 2015. On that occasion the issues of migration and work were at the centre of the meeting between the two heads of state, and they are likely to come up again this time too. Pope Francis has on numerous occasions acknowledged the role of Italy in tackling the migration challenge, most recently during his pastoral visit to Genoa. Then there are the other issues close to his heart, including the lack of employment opportunities especially for young people, ongoing economic hardship after years of crisis and the question of negative population growth. The pontiff is also expected to touch on international affairs and particularly the rise in violence and terrorism, and the role Italy can play in building a future of peace and coexistence. "(We find ourselves) in a system of international equilibria that is strongly weakend," said Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin at a recent round table event to mark the publication of the 4,000th edition of the periodical 'Civiltà Cattolica' in Rome. "Certain elements of international law" have also been weakened, he added. "A new burst of mediation is needed on the multilateral level," said Cardinal Parolin, recalling the common need for "peace", "nuclear disarmament" and "environmental protection". President Mattarella has on several occasions expressed his admiration for and appreciation of the Argentine pope. "The pope is much loved and is increasingly a global point of reference. I am very enthusiastic about him," Mattarella told students at an Italian school in Buenos Aires exactly a month ago. This is not Francis' first visit to the Quirinale. On November 14, 2013 he paid a visit to then president President Giorgio Napolitano, arriving in a small car with only a minimal escort. The same can be expected this time round.