Soccer: Italy's Tedesco 'set to take over Schalke'

Berlin, June 9 - Talented young Italian-born coach Domenico Tedesco is set to take over at Schalke 04 after saving second-division Erzgebirge Aue from relegation, the DPA news agency and the Bild tabloid said Friday. Tedesco, 31, a native Calabrian who has been in Germany since he was two, won many admirers with the attacking football Erzgebirge Aue displayed in rising from the bottom of the league, notching six wins, two draws and three defeats. "He did an excellent job in a short space of time at Aue," said Germany coach Joachim Loew.