Milan

Soccer: Spalletti signs as Inter boss

For two years

Soccer: Spalletti signs as Inter boss

Milan, June 6 - Former AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday signed a two-year contract as Inter Milan manager. "There's a lot of work to do, in a serous and professional manner, also because of the phase the team is going through," said Spalletti. "We must improve. We must bring results into line with the history of the club". Inter, which won five scudetti from 2006 to 2010 and have won 18 Serie A titled in all, finished seventh last season, 29 points behind winners Juventus. They did the league, cup and Champions League treble in 2010. Spalletti, who will be formally presented on Wednesday, earlier this week flew to China to meet club owner Zhang Jingond. Spalletti left Roma after leading them to a second-place finish in Serie A last season.

