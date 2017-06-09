Graviano says got wife pregnant under 41-bis (2)

Palermo

'Slept in cell together' tells cellmate in bugged chat

Palermo, June 9 - Mafia boss Giuseppe Graviano told a cellmate in a bugged conversation that he got his wife pregnant when she slept with him in jail while under the supposedly tough 41-bis mafioso jail regime. "We slept in the cell together," Graviano said. "My son was born in '97 and I was in their hands, the GOM (prison police), in 1996," Graviano told the cellmate. He said "I was shaking...and we slept in the cell together. Crazy stuff, I was shaking". He concluded: "When she got pregnant the shakes ended, the anxiety I had".

