Man arrested for kicking woman into gully death fall (2)

Cuneo
09/06/2017
Cuneo, June 9 - A 60-year-old woman found dead in a gully near Cuneo May 30 did not fall but was pushed by a man under the influence of drugs, police said Friday. Giuseppina Casasole was picking flowers when the 19-year-old drug addict, who has not been named, allegedly kicked her and sent her toppling into the ravine, police said. The young man, who has reportedly confessed, has been arrested and is being held in Turin's Vallette Prison.
