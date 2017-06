3.9 magnitude quake hits near L'Aquila (2)

L'Aquila, June 9 - A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit central Italy at Pizzoli near L'Aquila, the Abruzzo capital, on Friday but no injuries or damage were reported. The towns within 10 km are Pizzoli, Barete and Capitignano; within 20 km Cagnano Amiterno, Campotosto, Montereale, Lucoli, Tornimparte, Scoppito, L'Aquila, Crognaleto, Pietracamela, Fano Adriano (Teramo) and Borbona (Rieti). The tremor was felt around Teramo and in Pescara. Experts said the quake was part of a series that began with an August 24 trembler that killed almost 300 people while levelling villages in Lazio, Marche and Abruzzo. There are an average of 100 small tremors a day, the experts said.