Courthouse shooter life sentence upheld (2)

Brescia, July 14 - A Brescia appeals court on Friday upheld a life sentence for courthouse shooter Claudio Giardiello for killing three people in 2015. The appeals court upheld a first-instance court verdict from last July. The businessman on April 9 2015 shot and killed a judge, a lawyer, and a co-defendant during a bankruptcy trial he was involved in. He wounded a further two people during the spree. The prosecution had asked for a life sentence for the aggravating factor of premeditation.