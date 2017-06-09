Milan

Italy at the beginning of Industry 4.0, Confindustria chief

'Precondition for a diverse, open and inclusive society'

Italy at the beginning of Industry 4.0, Confindustria chief

Milan, June 9 - "We are at the beginning of a major challenge. Industry 4.0 is a precondition to building a diverse, open and inclusive society," the head of the Italian employers association Confindustria, Vincenzo Boccia, said during the Manufacturing Summit 2017. Industry 4.0, he said, "is not a category-based issue that concerns only the industrial sector and industrialists. It is an issue of a society that considers growth not as an end in itself but as a precondition to fight inequality and poverty." Boccia said that "this means having an industrial sector that is strong in the richest market in the world - that of Europe." Thanks to tools within the Industry 4.0 plan, "private investment is being reactivated". This leads to "moderate growth in GDP", he said, and "has raised exports, which saw a rise of 7% in the first two months of the year". "We still have a long way to go, but we have come a long way. This direction is what enables us to finance development, structural job opportunities and growth in the country's interests," he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il pestaggio in via Garibaldi, ecco il video

Il pestaggio in via Garibaldi, ecco il video

Il dolore della città per la morte di Valeria Morabito

Il dolore della città per la morte di Valeria Morabito

Auto si ribalta, muore 21enne

Auto si ribalta, muore 21enne

Anisakis, il parassita che minaccia la spatola

Anisakis, il parassita che minaccia la spatola

di Marina Bottari

Scarcerati due dei cinque giovani coinvolti nel pestaggio di un 29enne

Scarcerati due dei cinque giovani coinvolti nel pestaggio di un 29enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33