Ferrara

Newborn found dead in freezer after home birth (2)

Mother in serious condition in Ferrara hospital

Ferrara, June 9 - A newborn baby has been found dead in a freezer after a woman gave birth at home at Migliarino, near the northern city of Ferrara, local media reported Friday. The 40-year-old woman is reportedly in a serious condition in Ferrara hospital after going there with a major haemorrhage on Tuesday. She reportedly told doctors, before being put into a drug-induced coma, that she had fallen four days previously. Doctors found that she may have had an abortion or the premature birth of a six-month-old baby. Police searched the woman's home, where she lives with her husband and six children, for two days. Yesterday the woman regained consciousness and told police where the baby's body was. Prosecutors have opened an investigation. The husband reportedly told them he was not aware his wife was pregnant. The family was living in "absolute degradation", local sources said.

