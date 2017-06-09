Lombardy aims to become world manufacturing hub

Milan, June 9 - The Lombardy region has ambitions to become a world hub for manufacturing as part of the trend towards Industry 4.0, it emerged during the Manufacturing Summit held June 6-8 in northern Italy. Industry 4.0 is a current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, which represents "a revolutionary step forward for all of society", the local head of the Italian employers association Confindustria, Alberto Ribolla, said. The regional branch of Confindustria, the Milan polytechnic university and the Lombardy regional government held the summit. Small and medium-sized enterprises, international CEOs, policy experts, unions, academics and EU institutions gathered in Cernobbio for the 2017 Manufacturing Summit. The summit was the launch of the improved World Manufacturing Forum, which after four editions elsewhere will be held in Lombardy starting next year.