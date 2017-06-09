'We won' on election law says Alfano

Rome
09/06/2017
Rome, June 9 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, the leader of the centrist Popular Area (AP), on Friday welcomed the collapse of a deal among Italy's biggest parties for a new election law. Alfano had said the bill, which set a 5% threshold for parliamentary entry that the AP may have struggled to reach, was unconstitutional. "We won. Yesterday was a sensational failure," said Alfano. "There is a way to behave in defeat and in victory. Ours is not to be ruthless and look forward for the good of the country. As of today will reason exclusively in terms of the government coalition".
