Gentiloni says spoke to Macron about inclusion

Rome
09/06/2017
Rome, June 9 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that he had talked to French President Emmanuel Macron about putting social inclusion at the centre of EU policy as he presented his government's new anti-poverty benefit. "This decree is part of the government's general policy on social inclusion," he said. "We have also done so at the European level, with a proposal on the instrument of the inclusion income, and we will continue to do so. I recently spoke to President Macron about as this issue must become increasingly central for the EU".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online