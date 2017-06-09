Gentiloni says spoke to Macron about inclusion

Rome, June 9 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that he had talked to French President Emmanuel Macron about putting social inclusion at the centre of EU policy as he presented his government's new anti-poverty benefit. "This decree is part of the government's general policy on social inclusion," he said. "We have also done so at the European level, with a proposal on the instrument of the inclusion income, and we will continue to do so. I recently spoke to President Macron about as this issue must become increasingly central for the EU".