Pope slams violence against women

Vatican City
09/06/2017
Vatican City, June 9 - Pope Francis on Friday condemned violence against women. "They are among the most frequent victims of blind violence," Francis told participants in the plenary assembly of the Pontifical Council on Interreligious Dialogue, whose theme was "the role of women in education to universal fraternity". The pope also said the role of women should not be restricted to "female" topics.
