Florence

Riina detention could be reviewed with coop - Roberti

Florence, June 9 - Mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina has the option of giving evidence to the State if he wants a softer jail regime, National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Franco Roberti said Friday. The supreme court this week said the ailing mobster has the right to a dignified death, causing a controversy and indignation from victims. "If he decided to talk and cooperate seriously with the judicial authorities, it would be possible to review his detention situation and the 41bis (jail regime)," said Roberti, echoing comments by one of his predecessors, Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso.

