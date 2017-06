Orfeo nominated new RAI director general

Roma, June 9 - The RAI board has nominated Mario Orfeo, head of the State Broadcaster's flagship TG1 news show, to be its new director general, sources said on Friday. The nomination was approved with seven votes in favour, including that of RAI President Monica Maggioni, and just one against. Orfeo is set to replace Antonio Campo Dall'Orto, who quit last month came after RAI's board rejected his news plan.