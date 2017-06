Woman injured in Turin panic out of coma

Turin, June 9 - A 26-year-old woman who was badly hurt when panic hit a crowd watching the Champions League final in Turin's Piazza San Carlo square on Saturday has come out of a coma, health sources said Friday. The woman, a native of Monasterace in the southern Calabria region, is conscious and breathing independently in the intensive care department of Turin's Molinette hospital. Over 1,500 people were injured in the stampede apparently caused by a terror scare that proved false. Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino returned to the hospital to pay a visit on Friday.