No of employed people up 326,000 in Q1 on 2016

Rome
09/06/2017
Rome, June 9 - The number of people in employment rose by 52,000 (0.2%) in the first quarter of this year with respect to the previous three months and by 326,000 (1.5%) compared to the same period in 2016, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said the year-on-year growth was driven by the 15-34-years, up by 83,000, and by over 50s, up 85,000, while employment in the age band in the middle was down 85,000.
