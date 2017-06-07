Girl, 1, dies after being left in car by mother (5)

Arezzo

Woman 'forgot' she was in vehicle, drove to work

Arezzo, June 7 - A one-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest after being left by her mother in her car for several hours in a town near Arezzo, Castelfranco di Sopra, on Wednesday. The woman, a local council worker, left home to take her daughter to the nursery but instead forgot about her and drove to work, leaving the girl in the back of the vehicle at around 8 a.m., opposite the council offices. The girl, aged 16 months, was found by her mother after she left work at 2 p.m., residents of the square where the Lancia Ypsilon was parked told reporters. "We heard a piercing shriek," while we were having lunch, one said. "No one had noticed anything before that and the girl was left in the car in the sun for hours". The girl was reportedly treated with a defibrillator taken from the council offices, and then by an emergency medical team that called a Pegaso helicopter, but it was impossible to revive her. Arezzo prosecutors are set to question the mother, identified as 38-year-old Ilaria Naldini, in the town where she is council secretary. She has already been quizzed by police, who have also questioned the father. The baby was an only child.

