Alto Adige families request Austria 'vaccine asylum'

Bolzano
09/06/2017
Bolzano, June 9 - Over 130 families in the northern Trentino-Alto Adige region are to request "asylum" in Austria over a new law making vaccinations obligatory for admission to Italian schools. "The parents have already written to Italian President (Sergio) Mattarella, Austrian President (Alexander) Van der Bellen and the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva," anti-vaccine activist Reinhold Holzer told ANSA. "We certainly will not poison our children. Asylum is not just for people fleeing war, but also for those whose human rights are denied".
