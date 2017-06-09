Soccer: Benevento win promotion to Serie A for first time

Rome, June 9 - Southern side Benevento will play in Serie A for the first time in their 88-year history next season after beating Carpi 1-0 in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final on Thursday. Romanian forward George Puscas scored the crucial goal in the first half to take Benevento up after the first leg ended goalless. Ferrara-based SPAL and Hellas Verona have also won promotion to the top flight to take the places of Pescara, Palermo and Empoli.