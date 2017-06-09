Rome

Soccer: Benevento win promotion to Serie A for first time

Southern side beat Carpi 1-0 in final of playoffs

Soccer: Benevento win promotion to Serie A for first time

Rome, June 9 - Southern side Benevento will play in Serie A for the first time in their 88-year history next season after beating Carpi 1-0 in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final on Thursday. Romanian forward George Puscas scored the crucial goal in the first half to take Benevento up after the first leg ended goalless. Ferrara-based SPAL and Hellas Verona have also won promotion to the top flight to take the places of Pescara, Palermo and Empoli.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il pestaggio in via Garibaldi, ecco il video

Il pestaggio in via Garibaldi, ecco il video

Il dolore della città per la morte di Valeria Morabito

Il dolore della città per la morte di Valeria Morabito

Auto si ribalta, muore 21enne

Auto si ribalta, muore 21enne

Anisakis, il parassita che minaccia la spatola

Anisakis, il parassita che minaccia la spatola

di Marina Bottari

Scarcerati due dei cinque giovani coinvolti nel pestaggio di un 29enne

Scarcerati due dei cinque giovani coinvolti nel pestaggio di un 29enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33