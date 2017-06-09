Rome

Renzi says M5S unreliable by definition

PD leader says anti-establishment group making fun of Italians

Rome, June 9 - PD leader Matteo Renzi blasted the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Friday after a deal between the biggest parties for a new election law broke down. "The 5-Stars were unreliable, as happened (with a bill on) civil unions (for gays) and another dozen measures," Renzi said. "They are unreliable by definition... If you don't come good on a pact, you are making fun of the Italian people".

