Renzi ready for new election-law deal, not optimistic (2)

Rome, June 9 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said Friday that he was willing to strike a new deal on an election law after a previous one between the four biggest parties collapsed on Thursday. The PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) blamed each other after an amendment on constituencies on in Trentino Alto Adige was approved Thursday thanks to 'turncoats' who failed to toe the line, leading to the bill to be declared "dead". "If there are all the necessary conditions to pass a good law together, with (Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia) FI and the M5S, if people return to good sense and reasonableness, we'll see," Renzi said. "I am not particularly optimistic. We are willing to reason on everything. "The PD is awaiting the proposals of those who changed their minds". Renzi admitted that the break down of the bill was a major failure and blasted the M5S. "Yesterday was an impressive failure for an election law bill backed by the five main parties, including the Italian Left (SI)," Renzi said. "We decided to try everything to approve an election law. "The 5-Stars were unreliable, as happened (with a bill on) civil unions (for gays) and another dozen measures," Renzi said. "They are unreliable by definition... If you don't come good on a pact, you are making fun of the Italian people". Renzi pledged that the centre-right group will keep backing the coalition government of his PD colleague Premier Paolo Gentiloni. "Full support to the government, which is working on real issues," Renzi said. "We give it without letting provocations get to us".