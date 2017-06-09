Renzi ready for new election-law deal, not optimistic

Rome, June 9 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, said Friday that he was willing to strike a new deal on an election law after a previous one between the four biggest parties collapsed on Thursday. "If there are all the necessary conditions to pass a good law together, with FI and the M5S, if people return to good sense and reasonableness, we'll see," Renzi said. "I am not particularly optimistic. We are willing to reason on everything. The PD is awaiting the proposals of those who changed their minds".