Rome

Renzi admits to 'impressive' election-law failure

Ex-premier says PD tried 'everything'

Rome, June 9 - PD leader Matteo Renzi on Friday admitted that the break down of a bill for a new election law that had been backed by the biggest parties was a major failure. The PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) blamed each other after an amendment on constituencies on in Trentino Alto Adige was approved Thursday thanks to 'turncoats' who failed to toe the line. "Yesterday was an impressive failure for an election law bill backed by the five main parties, including the Italian Left (SI)," Renzi said. "We decided to try everything to approve an election law".

