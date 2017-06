Press on with election law, says Berlusconi

Rome, June 8 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, called for the four biggest parties to keep pushing with a deal for a new election law. "Today's incident in the House... is not a good reason to shelve this generous effort," Berlusconi said. "It is up to the parties that gave birth to that agreement, above all the PD, to continue on the only road that makes rapid elections possible with an adequate election law. If (PD leader Matteo) Renzi took the incident as an excuse, he would take on a serious responsibility".