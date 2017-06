Mori and Obinu acquittals upheld by supreme court (2)

Palermo, June 8 - The supreme Court of Cassation has rejected an appeal by Palermo prosecutors against the acquittals of former Carabinieri general Mario Mori and colonel Mauro Obinu on charges of aiding former Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Bernardo Provenzano, Mori's lawyer Basilio Milio said Thursday. Mori was first acquitted in July 2013 on charges of letting Provenzano evade capture in 1995. Mori, who at the time was deputy commander of the Carabinieri ROS special branch, had been accused of giving Provenzano immunity in Sicily as part of alleged negotiations with the Cosa Nostra. Provenzano was finally arrested on April 11, 2006 and he died last year.