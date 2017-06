++ No events without guaranteed security - police chief ++

Rome, June 8 - National Police Chief Franco Gabrielli has sent a circular letter to local police head and prefects stating that concerts and other major outdoor events must "never" be held unless security and safety can be guaranteed. The letter was sent after over 1,500 people were injured in Turin on Saturday as panic broke out among a crowd watching the Champions League final and the alert about possible terrorist attacks. Over 1,700 big outdoor events are set to take place over the summer in Italy.