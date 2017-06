Pass election law with Berlusconi, Grillo tells PD

Rome, June 8 - 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo on Thursday accused Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) of bringing down a pact between the four biggest parties for a new election law, after it ran aground over an amendment on constituencies in Trentino Alto Adige. "Come on PD, be honest," Grillo said on his blog. "Tell us why. If you tell us, we'll pull out and you can pass a law with the psycho-gnome, with Dudu," he added, using his nickname for Silvio Berlusconi and referring to the ex-premier's dog.