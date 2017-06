Riina can give names if wants softer regime - Grasso

Rome, June 8 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Thursday that Mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina has the option of giving evidence to the State if he wants a softer jail regime. The supreme court this week said the ailing mobster has the right to a dignified death, causing a controversy and indignation from victims. "We must not forget that Riina is still the head of Cosa Nostra and the law can make it possible to interrupt the 41bis (jail) regime by cooperating," Grasso said.