Rome

QE to continue at 60 bn a month till Dec at least-Draghi

ECB revises up growth forecasts

QE to continue at 60 bn a month till Dec at least-Draghi

Rome, June 8 - European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi said Thursday that the ECB would continue with quantitative easing at a rate of 60 billion euros a month "until the end of December or beyond if necessary". He added that that date on which the future of the bond-buying programme would be decided had not been discussed. The ECB said it has revised up its 2017 growth forecast for the eurozone to 1.9% up from 1.8% in March. It also increased its growth projection for 2018 to 1.8% from 1.7%, and for 2019 to 1.7% from 1.6%. But it revised down its eurozone inflation outlook to 1.5% in 2017, from 1.7%, and to 1.3% in 2018, and 1.6% in 2019, down from 1.6% and 1.7% respectively.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Federico, il giovane messinese che ha protetto il piccolo Kelvin

Federico, il giovane messinese che ha protetto il piccolo Kelvin

di Tiziana Caruso

"Chiedo scusa a tutta Italia per l'ignobile baciamano"

"Chiedo scusa a tutta Italia
per l'ignobile baciamano"

di Antonio Strangio

Auto si ribalta, muore 21enne

Auto si ribalta, muore 21enne

I nuovi clan di Camaro e Giostra, tutti assolti

I nuovi clan di Camaro e Giostra, tutti assolti

Incidente Gazzi, nessuna assicurazione

Incidente Gazzi, nessuna assicurazione

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33