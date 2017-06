Turin stampede boy eyes return to soccer

Turin, June 7 - The condition of Kelvin, a seven-year-old Chinese boy hurt in Saturday night's Juventus fan stampede in a central Turin, is improving so much that he is already eyeing a return to playing football. Kelvin was one of the the most seriously injured of the 1,527 people hurt in the stampede, which happened when the crowd of fans watching the Champions League final against Real Madrid panicked for unknown reasons. "Where am I? What happened? When can I play football again?" were the first things Kelvin, his father, Quinguang Liu, said. The boy is set to be transferred from intensive care to another ward at Turin's Regina Margherita hospital.